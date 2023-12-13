Man stole '£700' bike from Antrim Hospital 'to get to train station'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Michael Millar (53), of Ardenwood, Belfast, pleaded guilty to the theft of the bicycle, valued according to the charge sheet as £700, on November 18.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had a relevant record. The bicycle was recovered, the court heard. A defence lawyer said the defendant handed it in to police.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A prosecutor said a woman cycled to work and left the bike between two cabins at the rear of the hospital. It was not locked as it was an area where the public wouldn’t normally be, the court heard. A man had been observed looking around the bike before returning, this time wearing a beanie hat, and he cycled away. Staff recognised him and alerted police. The bike was returned two days later.
The defence barrister said the defendant had been at the hospital visiting a friend. The lawyer added: "His friend lives in the Larne area where he used to reside. His friend suffers physically from paralysis. He hadn't heard from his friend in about three or four months.
"It turned out his friend had been exploited by a number of youths who were using his friend's house as a drug den so it was only his intervention that actually saved his friend's life. His friend was brought to Antrim Hospital."
The barrister said when at the hospital, Millar "had no way to the train station and he acted in a moment of impulse". The lawyer said the defendant said the bike was covered in mud and thought it was "abandoned".
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said Millar had taken it on the train and left it at a train station in Belfast and when police contacted him he went back and got it, cleaned it up, and brought it to a PSNI Station.
"He said it was in a better state when he returned it than it was when he took it," the lawyer added.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had "poor record but it is of some vintage". He handed down a six months prison term, suspended for a year.