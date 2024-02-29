Man stole sweets but dropped prescription medication with his name on it
Anthony Ramsey (35), of Slemish Drive, Ballymena, admitted stealing sweets from 'Day Today' on June 28 last year. He also pleaded guilty to stealing whiskey and vodka worth £63 from Lidl in the town on July 12 last year.
He is also accused of fraud by false representation involving the withdrawal of £300 from his grandfather's bank account on December 6, 2023 and being disorderly on the same date.
The defendant, who was described as a "prolific" offender, appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.
A defence barrister said the defendant had a "very serious heroin addiction over the years" and is now on a substitute programme.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had served two months on remand in custody.
The defendant was given £500 bail with conditions not to have any contact with his grandfather and he is not to enter areas of Ballymena.
The matters he pleaded guilty to were adjourned to April 9 for a pre-sentence report. The December 6 case has been adjourned to March 21 for a contest.