Anthony Ramsey (35), of Slemish Drive, Ballymena, admitted stealing sweets from 'Day Today' on June 28 last year. He also pleaded guilty to stealing whiskey and vodka worth £63 from Lidl in the town on July 12 last year.

He is also accused of fraud by false representation involving the withdrawal of £300 from his grandfather's bank account on December 6, 2023 and being disorderly on the same date.

The defendant, who was described as a "prolific" offender, appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.

The matters were adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

A defence barrister said the defendant had a "very serious heroin addiction over the years" and is now on a substitute programme.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had served two months on remand in custody.

The defendant was given £500 bail with conditions not to have any contact with his grandfather and he is not to enter areas of Ballymena.