Man stole thousands of pounds worth of power tools from van near Larne

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 17th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
A man who admitted stealing thousands of pounds worth of tools from a van near Larne has been given a suspended prison term.

Thomas James Faulkner, aged 57, whose address was listed as Stratford Gardens in Belfast, committed the offence on May 24 last year.

He had charges of going equipped for theft at Ballymullock Road and dishonesty receiving stolen goods - power tools - on May 24 last year - withdrawn by prosecutors.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told that the defendant had a record.

The court heard most of the items taken from the van had been recovered.

The defendant was given a six months prison term suspended for three years.

