Man stole 'trainers and clothing' worth £743 from Nike store at The Junction in Antrim
A man admitted stealing trainers and clothing worth £743 from the Nike store at The Junction in Antrim town.
Conor Keenan (34), of Havana Gardens, Belfast, committed the offence on February 29 this year.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a defence lawyer said the defendant was "extremely remorseful".
Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes adjourned the case to October saying he wanted the defendant to have paid for the stolen items by that stage.