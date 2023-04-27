A man with an Enniskillen address who stole two handbags worth '£950' from a shop at Belfast International Airport before boarding a flight on route to New York has been given a four months jail term.

Charles Gerard Ward (42) of Yoan Road, who had a previous record, committed the offence on December 22 last year. He appeared in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A prosecutor said Ward lifted the handbags from a high rail. CCTV was not viewed until the next day and cameras captured the incident and also showed the defendant going to a boarding gate with one of the handbags over his shoulder.

A flight was boarded and when the defendant returned on December 30 he was stopped at passport control. The bags were recovered but they were not fit for re-sale.

Belfast International Airport. Image by Google

The prosecutor said she understood £1,000 restitution was made to the shop.

A defence lawyer said the holiday was being taken after a family member received compensation in relation to a road traffic collision.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said the defendant had a "terrible" record. He said the theft had been "premeditated".