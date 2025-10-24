Man stole vacuum cleaner and crate of beer in a trolley whilst a woman put stolen items in a pram beside a baby
Michael Simpson (35), with an address listed as Tates Avenue in Belfast, admitted stealing from Tesco in Crumlin.
The case was before Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
The defendant appeared via video link from prison where he was serving a sentence with a release date of December.
The goods taken by Simpson on September 11 in 2021 were worth £92.
He wheeled his trolley out without paying but the female was stopped by security. She was previously given a suspended sentence at court.
At that time, District Judge Nigel Broderick had said: "There was a child used as a decoy to commit this offence and that is an aggravating feature".
At court on Tuesday, Simpson was given a two months prison term to be served concurrently with his current sentence.