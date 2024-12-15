Man stole washing pods from Tesco in Portadown 'to get money for drugs', Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2024, 10:40 BST

A man currently on remand in Maghaberry Prison has been given a custodial sentence by a Craigavon judge.

Robert Gerard McCamley, aged 41, whose address was given as Maghaberry HMP, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink and pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from Tesco at Meadow Lane in Portadown.

The defendant was charged with stealing washing pods to the value of £180 from Tesco in Portadown on July 30, 2023.

He was further charged with theft of washing pods from the same store on July 31, 2023, said to amount to a total of £120.

The Tesco store at Meadow Lane, Portadown. Picture: Google
The Tesco store at Meadow Lane, Portadown. Picture: Google

The court was told that the goods were not fit for resale.

placeholder image
A defence lawyer told the court: "At the time he was highly addicted to drugs and was stealing to get the money for drugs. He tells me now he has abstained from drugs and is turning his life around."

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a custodial sentence of four months.

