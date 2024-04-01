Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Batista Silva, aged 27, from Mahon Close in Portadown appeared before the court charged with having no insurance and having a child unrestrained in the car.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A prosecutor told the court that police were on mobile patrol in Portadown on March 1 this year when, at around 7.50pm, they spotted a silver Toyota Yaris driving in Jervis Street.

Police pulled the driver over and requested his driving documents.

“They observed children in the rear of the vehicle not restrained. One child was not on a child seat and another child was not strapped into the child seat,” the prosecutor said.

"The defendant gave his Brazilian driving licence but was unable to produce any insurance details,” said the prosecutor. who added police investigations showed the car was insured in Swindon but the defendant was not named on the policy.

District Judge Francis Rafferty was told the defendant had no record.

Silva’s solicitor said he had asked her to apologise to the court in respect of the no insurance charge explaining he bought the vehicle in England. In terms of restraining children in the car, she said she had explained to the defendant how important this was and he now appreciates this.

She further explained that Silva has been in this country for less than a year.