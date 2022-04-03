Man stopped on NI road arrested in connection with Milton Keynes murder

Officers in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition team operating in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area of the A1 dual-carriageway stopped the vehicle on Friday (April 1). The man was taken into custody by the PSNI before being sent to England.

Thames Valley Police confirmed today (Sunday) they have now arrested the man in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire.

A spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police has arrested a man on suspicion of murder in Milton Keynes.

“The victim, Joseph Tayaye, aged 21, from Milton Keynes, died after being stabbed in The Hide on Monday night. His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

“On Friday night in Northern Ireland, a 20-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Joseph Tayaye by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“This morning, the man was brought into the custody of Thames Valley Police.

“Thames Valley Police would like to thank the Police Service of Northern Ireland for its assistance in this investigation.”