Man struck on the head with a hammer during Co Armagh aggravated burglary
Police received a report of the incident at around 11.30pm on Friday night.
They are urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time and has any information to come forward.
It was reported that three men made their way into a house at Orangefield Close in Armagh by the front door without permission.
Two of the men swung hammers at two men in the property, with one making impact with a man’s head.
Police said he did not attend hospital.
The three intruders then made off in a vehicle in the direction of Ballynahone Road.
Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which might assist, to get in touch.
"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2020 28/06/24.”