Man struck on the head with a hammer during Co Armagh aggravated burglary

Two men were attacked by hammer-wielding intruders during an aggravated burglary at a house in Co Armagh.

Police received a report of the incident at around 11.30pm on Friday night.

They are urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time and has any information to come forward.

It was reported that three men made their way into a house at Orangefield Close in Armagh by the front door without permission.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in Armagh on Friday night, June 28. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Two of the men swung hammers at two men in the property, with one making impact with a man’s head.

Police said he did not attend hospital.

The three intruders then made off in a vehicle in the direction of Ballynahone Road.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which might assist, to get in touch.