Inspector Conway said: “Police received a report that a male had been assaulted at approximately 1.30am on Sunday, 17th July at the Old Portadown Road junction with the Gilpinstown Road.

“Officers attended and a male was discovered injured on the ground. He had sustained head injuries that required hospital treatment.

Officers investigating a report of an assault in the Lurgan area have made a renewed appeal for information and witnesses.

“We are investigating reports that a number of males were spotted getting out of a dark-coloured vehicle before assaulting the male with an object, believed to be a wooden bat,” said the senior police officer.

“Our investigation is continuing and we recently arrested a 26-year-old male on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He has since been released on police bail while our enquiries continue,” said Inspector Conway.

“We understand some time has passed since this assault occurred, however, our investigation has been ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who could help with our enquiries. If you have any information in relation to what happened, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 200 of 17/07/22.”