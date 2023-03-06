A man walking home from a function suffered a broken hand and other injuries after being assaulted at 12.40 in the morning in Ballymena town centre after being asked for a cigarette and replying that he didn't smoke, a court heard.

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (March 2) where Sean Christie (25), of Fisherwick Gardens, Ballymena, was sentenced for assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm.

A prosecutor said at 12.40am on November 26, 2018, police were tasked to Broughshane Street to report of an assault and saw an "injured male surrounded by a number of other males".

He had "facial injuries" and told police he was on his way home from a function when approached by Christie and another male. When asked for a cigarette he said he didn't smoke and the "males then assaulted him and he was punched and kicked".

Ballymena courthouse

He suffered cuts to his face and a fracture to his hand and an ear injury.

The court heard the ear injury was not being attributed to the defendant who had been convicted in his absence at a contest.

A defence lawyer said the defendant's face was injured during the incident.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious matter" but said he took into account the fact the incident happened over four years ago.

