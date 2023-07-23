Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Man suffers face and head injuries after being attacked from behind in Tandragee

A man has been hospitalised after being assaulted in the Madden Road area of Tandragee, Co Armagh.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 16:22 BST
Police area appealing for witnesses after the assault. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressPolice area appealing for witnesses after the assault. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Police area appealing for witnesses after the assault. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Appealing for information and witnesses in relation to the incident, Inspector Tate said: “It was reported that at around 5.30pm on Thursday 20th July, a man was approached by a number of people from behind and punched in the side of the face.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his face and head, and remains there at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who has any information which may assist, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1578 of 20/07/23.”

Most Popular

Inspector Tate added that a report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Read More
Children's play park in Lurgan shuts due to vandalism with expected repairs to c...

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org