A man has been hospitalised after being assaulted in the Madden Road area of Tandragee, Co Armagh.

Police area appealing for witnesses after the assault. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Appealing for information and witnesses in relation to the incident, Inspector Tate said: “It was reported that at around 5.30pm on Thursday 20th July, a man was approached by a number of people from behind and punched in the side of the face.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his face and head, and remains there at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who has any information which may assist, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1578 of 20/07/23.”

Inspector Tate added that a report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.