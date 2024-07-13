Man suffers head injures in Belfast city centre brawl on Twelfth afternoon
Police are appealing for information following the incident outside licenced premises in Bedford Street.
They received a report shortly before 3.45pm that a man had been assaulted during a brawl involving a number of people.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his head.
"The man, aged in his 30s was also arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including disorderly behaviour, assault on police and resisting police. He has since been released on bail to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.
"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the fight or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1198 of 12/07/24.”