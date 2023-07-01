Register
Man suffers head injury after being attacked by gang of men in Newtownabbey

A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a gang of men in Newtownabbey this morning (Saturday).
Published 1st Jul 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 16:45 BST

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “It was reported around 4.05am, that a short time earlier, a man was assaulted by six men in the Glenvarna Drive area. It was reported that one of these men was armed with a baseball bat.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the victim, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 280 of 1/7/23.”

Police are appealing for information after the Newtownabbey assault. Credit: PacemakerPolice are appealing for information after the Newtownabbey assault. Credit: Pacemaker
Police are appealing for information after the Newtownabbey assault. Credit: Pacemaker

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

