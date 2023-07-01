A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a gang of men in Newtownabbey this morning (Saturday).

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “It was reported around 4.05am, that a short time earlier, a man was assaulted by six men in the Glenvarna Drive area. It was reported that one of these men was armed with a baseball bat.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the victim, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 280 of 1/7/23.”

Police are appealing for information after the Newtownabbey assault. Credit: Pacemaker

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/