Police said the attack happened on the Old Portadown Road, Lurgan in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently investigating an assault that occurred on the Old Portadown Road, Lurgan on Sunday the 19th in the early hours of the morning.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A male substained serious injuries after being assaulted by what is believed believed to be three persons.

Police probing incident.

“If you have dashcam or were in the area at the time contact Lurgan Police on 101 quoting the refrence 1317 of the 21st June 2022.”

-