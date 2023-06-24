A man suffered stab wounds during an aggravated burglary at residential premises in the Northwick Drive area of north Belfast this morning (Saturday).

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Sometime between 00:01am and 3am, it was reported that two men entered a house in the area with one man armed with a suspected hatchet.

"It was reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted and received a stab wound injury to his shoulder and facial injuries. A number of windows and the front door of the property were damaged during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 407 24/06/23."

Police are appealing for information after the north Belfast incident. Credit: Pacemaker