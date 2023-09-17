A man in his 30s was hospitalised after being assaulted in Omagh this morning (Sunday).

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident which occurred shortly after 12am in the Glenview Terrace area of the Co Tyrone town.

Sergeant Sproule said: “It was reported the man was assaulted by two other men, one of whom had a blunt object. He sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack and required hospital treatment for his injuries.

“Our investigation is underway and enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information which can assist us should contact 101, quoting reference number 7 17/09/23.”