A man swiped a knife towards a staff member at an 'assisted living' facility at Glenavy, a court was told.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eoin Sloan (19), with an address given as Moira Road, Glenavy, was in possession of a knife as an offensive weapon and made a threat to kill on May 17 this year.

On May 5 this year the defendant kicked another staff member on the leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday via video link from prison where he had been on remand since May. A defence lawyer said the defendant has physical and mental health difficulties.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant the staff were "public servants" who "shouldn't' be assaulted in any shape or form but you have a complex background and to their credit the same people who assisted you previously are willing to continue to offer you that assistance".

He said the defendant had served the equivalent of a seven months jail term on remand and put him on Probation for a year.