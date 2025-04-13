Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was "using profanities and then giving the middle finger towards police" who were on duty at a July 12 parade in Ballymena.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelvin Kane (30), with a number of addresses on different charge sheets including Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, committed the offence around 6pm on July 12 last year in the North Road area.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court there had been a large number of people watching the parade at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a number of other occasions he was found with a "Kinder Egg" container with drugs inside.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

One of the discoveries was when a 'Town Warden' alerted police to the defendant being intoxicated in the Greenvale Street area of Ballymena.

On one occasion he was taken to hospital as the Kinder container "had been inserted inside his person". It contained Pregabalin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted a number of shoplifting incidents including goods worth £945 taken from Sainsbury's - six electric toothbrushes and 15 packs of razor blades.

He also stole bicycles worth '£800' and '£400' and threatened to break windows in his mother's home. The two bikes were recovered.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a "very relevant record" and much of his offending relates to heroin addiction.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said the defendant had a "horrific record".

The defendant, who appeared at court via video link from prison, was given an eight months jail term.