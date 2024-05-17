Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 52-year-old man, who swore in front of children at Portadown train station on St Patrick’s Day, has appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Martin Francis McCann, from Ballyoran Park in Portadown, faced a charge of disorderly behaviour.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court heard police were tasked to Portadown train station at 7.30pm to deal with a drunk man who wouldn’t move from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said: "Police spoke to the defendant who was obstructive from the beginning. Police tried to speak to the defendant to organise a taxi home or provide him with a lift home however he was uncooperative and began to swear.

"He was warned of his language, particularly as there were young children present. However he continued to swear and despite being told several times to desist, he ignored the warnings. He was arrested but resisted and had to be restrained on the ground and handcuffed.”

McCann’s solicitor said her client is “wholly embarrassed” about his behaviour.

“He indicates that he simply drank too much on March 17 and apologises profusely to the court that he finds himself in this position,” the solicitor said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained to District Judge Michael Ranaghan that the defendant has a number of health issues. She suggested that this could be dealt with by way of a financial penalty. She pointed out there has been a seven-year gap in his offending.

District Judge Ranaghan told McCann: “Your behaviour, you should be embarrassed. It was disgraceful. Others should not be subjected to that.”