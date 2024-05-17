Man swore in front of children at Portadown train station on St Patrick's Day, Craigavon court hears
Martin Francis McCann, from Ballyoran Park in Portadown, faced a charge of disorderly behaviour.
The court heard police were tasked to Portadown train station at 7.30pm to deal with a drunk man who wouldn’t move from the area.
A prosecutor said: "Police spoke to the defendant who was obstructive from the beginning. Police tried to speak to the defendant to organise a taxi home or provide him with a lift home however he was uncooperative and began to swear.
"He was warned of his language, particularly as there were young children present. However he continued to swear and despite being told several times to desist, he ignored the warnings. He was arrested but resisted and had to be restrained on the ground and handcuffed.”
McCann’s solicitor said her client is “wholly embarrassed” about his behaviour.
“He indicates that he simply drank too much on March 17 and apologises profusely to the court that he finds himself in this position,” the solicitor said.
She explained to District Judge Michael Ranaghan that the defendant has a number of health issues. She suggested that this could be dealt with by way of a financial penalty. She pointed out there has been a seven-year gap in his offending.
District Judge Ranaghan told McCann: “Your behaviour, you should be embarrassed. It was disgraceful. Others should not be subjected to that.”
He fined McCann £200 for disorderly behaviour plus the offender levy.