Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after Whitewell Road stabbing

A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the Whitewell Road area.

A man, also in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

PSNI Detective Inspector Harvey said detectives investigating the serious assault were appealing for anyone who can help their enquiries to come forward.

“At around 00:15am, it was reported that a man in his 60s had received multiple stab wounds following an assault in the area. He was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.

"A 64-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.