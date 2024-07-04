Man tells court that crossbow in car boot was used for 'vermin' control

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who said a crossbow and arrows were used to control vermin at a skip hire business has had a charge of possessing the items as an offensive weapon dismissed at court.

Zachary James Bates (25), of Crumlin Road near Belfast, said he had been unaware the crossbow was in the boot of his dad's car which he had borrowed to go to a hot food takeaway in Antrim town on December 11 last year.

The accused denied a charge that 'without lawful authority or reasonable excuse had with you in a public place namely, Greystone Road, Antrim, an offensive weapon namely, a crossbow and arrows'.

He successfully contested the case at Antrim Magistrates' Court sitting in Ballymena.

A man who said a crossbow and arrows were used to control vermin at a skip hire business has had a charge of possessing the items as an offensive weapon dismissed at court. Picture: pexels (stock image).

A prosecutor said at 9.30pm on December 11 police stopped a car at a vehicle checkpoint on the Greystone Road. The defendant was driving and in the boot a "crossbow was present with an arrow loaded" and "three further arrows" at the side.

The accused told police he was unaware it was in the vehicle and that the crossbow belonged to his father.

The defendant told police if he had known the crossbow was in the boot he would have removed it before driving.

The accused told police the crossbow was used by his dad for dealing with "vermin," the prosecutor said.

Giving evidence in court, the defendant said his dad used the crossbow at their family skip hire business where he "hunts vermin, like rats, because of the rubbish".

In reply to the prosecution lawyer who asked if it would not have been "more efficient to just use rat traps," the accused said: "Not really, because rats are rather smart".

He said he was shocked when police produced the crossbow from the boot and denied a suggestion from the prosecutor that he could have had the weapon for his "own protection".

The defendant's father Jason Bates told the court he used the crossbow to "shoot vermin" at the skip hire site and had forgotten to remove it from the boot before his son asked to use his car. He said an arrow had been left "sitting in the crossbow but it wasn't pulled back".

He said he "put rat poison" down at the skip yard but he also used a crossbow. He said he had asked and was told it was not illegal to use the crossbow for vermin at the skip yard which was in a rural area.

He said as well as dealing with vermin he also used the crossbow for "target practice".

Dismissing the charge against Zachary Bates, District Judge Nigel Broderick said both witnesses had given "consistent" evidence and had said one of the ways of dealing with a vermin "problem" at their family skip hire business was the "use of the crossbow".

The judge said the defendant's "statutory defence" was "reasonable excuse" and his "reasonable excuse was that he had no knowledge that the crossbow was there and that it was placed by his father who uses it to deal with vermin".