Man tells police he’s an alcoholic after stealing drink from Cookstown store

A young man told police he was an alcoholic when arrested for stealing drink from a Cookstown supermarket, a court has been told.

Lee Johnston, aged 21, with an address at Drumachose Park, Limavady, pleaded guilty to stealing the alcohol, valued £8.37, belonging to NISA, Morgans Hill Road, on July 25 last year.

Johnston was given a Conditional Discharge for 12 months and ordered to make restitution of £8.37 to NISA.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that at 6.05pm, police received a report about a male entering the store and lifting three tins of Jack Daniels and a tin of Coke.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant also lifted a bottle of Buckfast, which he paid for, but left without paying for the Jack Daniels and Coke tins.

He was interviewed and told police he was an alcoholic, showed remorse, and made full admissions to the theft.