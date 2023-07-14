Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Man tells police he’s an alcoholic after stealing drink from Cookstown store

A young man told police he was an alcoholic when arrested for stealing drink from a Cookstown supermarket, a court has been told.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST

Lee Johnston, aged 21, with an address at Drumachose Park, Limavady, pleaded guilty to stealing the alcohol, valued £8.37, belonging to NISA, Morgans Hill Road, on July 25 last year.

Johnston was given a Conditional Discharge for 12 months and ordered to make restitution of £8.37 to NISA.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that at 6.05pm, police received a report about a male entering the store and lifting three tins of Jack Daniels and a tin of Coke.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant also lifted a bottle of Buckfast, which he paid for, but left without paying for the Jack Daniels and Coke tins.

He was interviewed and told police he was an alcoholic, showed remorse, and made full admissions to the theft.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/weather/northern-ireland-weather-yello...

A defence lawyer explained Lee had been living in the Cookstown area but had moved back to Limavady.