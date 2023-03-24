A Ballymena man who admitted making a threat to damage property in the Ballykeel area of the town has been ordered to do 80 hours of Community Service.

Gary Mairs (46), with an address listed as Andena Grange, also pleaded guilty to being disorderly in the Ballykeel area on January 8 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard police were tasked to Ballykeel where Mairs was shouting at a communal balcony.

The defendant said he had a knife and at one point told police: "I'll burn these flats to the ground".

Ballymena courthouse

A defence barrister said the defendant's "poor mental health has been exacerbated by an addiction to alcohol".

He said Mairs has the "benefit of a mentor in the Ballymena area" and also attends Armoy Christian Centre and goes back there to "focus on remaining out of custody".