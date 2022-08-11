Man threatened to kill ex-partner and ‘snapped’ her bed in half

Mantas Urbietis (31), appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court.
He admitted charges of making a threat to kill, common assault, criminal damage and breaching a Restraining Order on April 18 this year.
A prosecutor said police received a 999 call from a “distressed female”.
The woman told police she had “felt sorry” for the defendant and had invited him to a house party in Portadown.
The prosecutor said the defendant became “aggressive” when they returned to Ballymena and he followed her upstairs to a bedroom.
Urbietis entered the bedroom, “snapping the baseboard” of the woman’s bed “in half” and he also caused criminal damage to a cupboard.
The prosecutor said the woman said the defendant said he would “kill her” and “placed his hands on her neck” but a “friend” of the woman intervened and got Urbietis out of the house.
A defence lawyer said Urbietis alleged his ex-partner’s friend “beat him up on the day”.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a “very poor criminal record” and jailed him for five months.