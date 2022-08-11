Man threatened to kill ex-partner and ‘snapped’ her bed in half

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mantas Urbietis (31), appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court.

He admitted charges of making a threat to kill, common assault, criminal damage and breaching a Restraining Order on April 18 this year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said police received a 999 call from a “distressed female”.

editorial image

The woman told police she had “felt sorry” for the defendant and had invited him to a house party in Portadown.

The prosecutor said the defendant became “aggressive” when they returned to Ballymena and he followed her upstairs to a bedroom.

Urbietis entered the bedroom, “snapping the baseboard” of the woman’s bed “in half” and he also caused criminal damage to a cupboard.

The prosecutor said the woman said the defendant said he would “kill her” and “placed his hands on her neck” but a “friend” of the woman intervened and got Urbietis out of the house.

A defence lawyer said Urbietis alleged his ex-partner’s friend “beat him up on the day”.