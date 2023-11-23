A 33-year-old man who threatened to kill a female neighbour has been put on Probation for a year.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Stephen John Ammann, of Ardnaglass Gardens in Antrim town, also assaulted and resisted a police officer on the same day - August 28 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had been "drinking heavily" on the day in question.