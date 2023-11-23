Man threatened to kill female neighbour
A 33-year-old man who threatened to kill a female neighbour has been put on Probation for a year.
Stephen John Ammann, of Ardnaglass Gardens in Antrim town, also assaulted and resisted a police officer on the same day - August 28 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had been "drinking heavily" on the day in question.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was alleged the incident stemmed from a child allegedly "bullying" another child but that "in no way excuses threatening to kill" the other child's mother.