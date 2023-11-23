Register
Man threatened to kill female neighbour

A 33-year-old man who threatened to kill a female neighbour has been put on Probation for a year.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:22 GMT
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Stephen John Ammann, of Ardnaglass Gardens in Antrim town, also assaulted and resisted a police officer on the same day - August 28 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had been "drinking heavily" on the day in question.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was alleged the incident stemmed from a child allegedly "bullying" another child but that "in no way excuses threatening to kill" the other child's mother.