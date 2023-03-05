Andrew Welsh (39), with an address listed as Carniny Court in Ballymena, admitted making a threat to damage property on December 7 last year.
A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court that the defendant had asked him to apologise.
Handing down a six months prison term, suspended for three years, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "It is a serious matter to threaten any member of staff in sheltered accommodation.
"They are there to help you and assist you and they shouldn't have to put up with threats of violence or threats to damage property".