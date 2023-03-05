A man told a staff member at sheltered accommodation in Ballymena he was going to "petrol bomb" her vehicle.

Andrew Welsh (39), with an address listed as Carniny Court in Ballymena, admitted making a threat to damage property on December 7 last year.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court that the defendant had asked him to apologise.

Handing down a six months prison term, suspended for three years, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "It is a serious matter to threaten any member of staff in sheltered accommodation.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court

