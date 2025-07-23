A man with a Larne address who threw cake at and pushed a 90-year-old neighbour has admitted a charge of assault.

John Francis McAllister (62), of Laharna Avenue, also admitted harassment of the pensioner and assaulting a police officer on July 9 this year.

On Tuesday, the defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison, where he has been on remand.

A prosecutor said the defendant approached the 90-year-old who was in the front garden of his home around 10.30am, and "offered him a piece of cake".

The pensioner refused the offer and the defendant then threw the cake at him, striking him on the head.

As the 90-year-old bent down to lift the cake off the ground the defendant pushed him and was "verbally abusive" to him.

At 1.20pm that day the defendant approached the man's home where the door was locked and the defendant tried the handle and banged the door aggressively.

The pensioner phoned his carer and police attended but shortly after they left the defendant returned around 3.15pm and was banging on the door multiple times and trying the door handle.

A prosecutor said the 90-year-old said he found the behaviour "intimidating and extremely aggressive"; he did not "feel safe in his own home" and it was affecting his mental and physical health.

A defence barrister said that for a number of years the defendant had visited the near neighbour for around an hour each day to "provide support" to the man.

He said there had then been a "verbal dispute, an argument, I think with another family member". On July 9 the defendant was intoxicated and "regrets his actions".

Since being in custody on remand the defendant was "looking after" a 78-year-old man from Iran.

District Judge Nigel Broderick he wanted to know the views of the victim regarding the defendant returning to the street. The defence barrister said a Restraining Order could be put in place.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to August 19 for a pre-sentence report.