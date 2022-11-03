Thomas John Brian Mullin from Hillbank Fold, James Street, Omagh, admitted three charges of criminal damage in the Piney Hill area of Magherafelt on December 26-27 2019.

The 24-year-old was also ordered to pay compensation totalling £1,350 to the car owner and a householder whose fence he damaged.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 2) that on December 26, 2019 at 11.40pm, police were called to an address at Piney Hill where they spoke to a man whose fence had collapsed after the defendant had climbed on top of it.

The lawyer said the man gave police a description of Mullin, who had made off, and officers tried to locate him in the vicinity.

She said police later learned from the driver of a car that an item had been thrown at his vehicle while he was driving and the man responsible had made off in the direction of the Tesco car park.

Counsel said police located Mullin in the car park and he was unsteady on his feet.

The lawyer said that police were also contacted by a resident who said a flagstone was missing from her property and this was consistent with the item which had been thrown at the car.

During police interview, the defendant admitted being in Magherafelt area but had no recollection of the incident.

A defence lawyer said Mullin had consumed a lot of drink on a night out in Magherafelt.

He stressed the defendant is a man of previous good character and this seems to have been a "one-off" incident.

The lawyer asked the court to consider the matter as a “mad night” out which the defendant has no recollection of.

He explained that Mullin had been accepted for the Irish Army and it is hoped this disciplined and strict environment would provide him the stability in his life he needs.

The lawyer added that the defendant was prepared to pay compensation and had brought £300 with him to court.