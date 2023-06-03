Register
Man threw water balloon at fans at Inver Park on night Larne FC presented with Irish League title trophy

A man has admitted a charge of throwing an object - a water balloon towards opposing fans - whilst at a Larne versus Linfield match on Friday, April 21 this year - the night the home team was presented with the Irish League title trophy.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 10:10 BST

Jay David Thompson, (21), of Braeside Grove in Belfast, was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (June 1).

He also admitted being disorderly but a charge of resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty was withdrawn by a prosecutor.

Full details regarding the background to the allegations have yet to be outlined to court but a prosecutor did say the defendant had thrown a "water balloon" towards "opposing fans".

Inver Park, Larne. Picture: GoogleInver Park, Larne. Picture: Google
Inver Park, Larne. Picture: Google

The match ended 1-1 but Larne FC was presented with the league trophy after wrapping up the title the previous week. It was the first time in the club’s history that they had won the league.

The prosecutor said an application will be made to make the defendant the subject of a Football Banning Order.

The case was adjourned to July 27 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.