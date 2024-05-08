Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man arrested following an assault on a Translink staff member on a Larne line train on Wednesday has been charged.

The 34-year-old is accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Translink is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for "anyone prepared to give evidence which leads to a conviction" after a conductor was assaulted on a Larne line train. Photo: Brian Morrison (stock image)

The charges follow a report to police on Wednesday, May 8 that a member of staff had been assaulted on the train within the Magheramorne area.

Officers attended the area and arrested a man.

Inspector Parkes said: “The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. Everyone deserves to be safe in their place of work and we are asking for the continued support of the whole community in showing zero tolerance to abuse of Translink staff.

“If anyone wishes to report a crime that occurs on any method of public transport, or any offence against Translink staff or passengers, please contact police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 percent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that the incident occurred on the Larne to Belfast railway service.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Translink said: "We completely condemn this assault on our staff member on board the train near Magheramorne this morning.

“Our conductor has been taken to hospital for treatment and will be offered all available supports.

"The safety of our customers, staff and the wider public is our top priority at all times and the vast majority of our passengers experience safe and comfortable journeys. All our staff have the right to work without fear of abuse or violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad