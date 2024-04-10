Man to appear in court in relation to Muckamore collision in which two police officers were injured
A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a road traffic collision in which two police officers were injured in the Muckamore area of Antrim on Tuesday, April 9.
The officers were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the collision involving a police car.
The 18-year-old man is also charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to stop for police, having no L plates displayed and being an unaccompanied L driver.
He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 7.
Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.