The officers were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the collision involving a police car.

The 18-year-old man is also charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to stop for police, having no L plates displayed and being an unaccompanied L driver.

He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 7.