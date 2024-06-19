Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives have charged a 27-year-old man with a number of offences following a serious assault at a house in the Garvagh Road area of Kilrea on Monday, June 17.

He has been charged with attempted murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, June 19.