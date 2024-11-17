Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 30-year-old man arrested in relation to a number of offences following a report of an assault in the Listoder Park area of Saintfield in the early hours of Saturday (November 16), has been charged to court.

He has been charged with offences including aggravated vehicle taking in which vehicle was driven dangerously, common assault, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place, and threats to damage property.

The man is expected to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday, November 18.

Police sat as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In an earlier statement about the incident, Chief Inspector Flanigan said: "A woman alleged that she had been assaulted a number of times earlier that night by a 30-year-old man, and that he had subsequently made threats towards her.

"Local officers on patrol spotted the man's vehicle in the Saintfield area. When signalled to stop, the vehicle made off, being driven in a dangerous manner at speed.

"A pursuit was commenced; however this had to be terminated when officers, trained to drive with account for public safety, lost sight of the vehicle in the Ballygowan area.”

Chief Inspector Flanigan continued: "Our colleagues in Newtownards later located the vehicle and arrested the man. A search of his vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 1kg of suspected Class A drugs.

"A further search of the man's home address was commenced, at which our officers seized a quantity of suspected Class C drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Chief Inspector Flanigan concluded: "This a great example of partnership working by officers across two policing districts. Victims of violent crime should be assured that our officers will not rest until justice is served to those who have hurt them.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to removing controlled drugs from our streets and investigating those involved in the supply of such drugs.

“I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."