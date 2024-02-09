Register
BREAKING

Man to appear in court on drugs charges following Ballymena search

Police in Ballymena have charged a man to court, following the search of a property in the Carnduff Drive area of the town on Thursday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man, aged 32, was charged with being in possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and being in possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, February 9.

A PSNI spokesperson said that, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.