Man to appear in court on drugs charges following Ballymena search
Police in Ballymena have charged a man to court, following the search of a property in the Carnduff Drive area of the town on Thursday.
The man, aged 32, was charged with being in possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and being in possession of a Class B controlled drug.
He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, February 9.
A PSNI spokesperson said that, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.