He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court today, (Friday, January 27).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are in relation to an aggravated burglary at residential premises in the Eglinton Lane area of Portrush on Wednesday, January 25 around 10pm.
Detectives would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or other footage, to contact 101 quoting reference 2166 of 25/01/22.
