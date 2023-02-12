Register
Man told community order was his chance to 'give back' and avoid prison after stealing an air fryer

A man has been given a 200-hour community service order by Lisburn Magistrates Court after stealing an air fryer from Supervalu at the Knockmore Road in Lisburn and has been told it is an opportunity for him to ‘give back’ and avoid prison.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
2 minutes ago
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 7:16pm

Daniel Fenton (27), whose address was given as Fitzroy Avenue in Belfast, appeared before the court on Thursday, February 9 charged with theft of an air fryer to the value of £54.95.

The court heard that on December 1, 2022, Supervalu Knockmore reported that two males had entered the shop, walked around and had then taken an air fryer.

Defence told the court that the defendant had been engaging with the Probation Service and admitted that it was “a work in progress”.

District Judge Rosie Watters expressed concern about the defendant’s use of drugs and alcohol. She said: “He needs to stop taking drugs and drinking to excess.

"It is much easier to sort out problems in your life if you are sober. He is sailing close to the wind.”

Sentencing Fenton to 200 hours of community sentence, District Judge Watters told the defendant: “You have had an opportunity with Probation but there is a lot more work to do.

“You have to stay out of trouble, you have to stop using drugs. Otherwise you could very easily end up in custody.

"Regard this as a way to give back and an opportunity for you not to go to prison.

"I don’t want to see you back here again,” added Ms Watters.