A 21-year-old man pulled out a bag of drugs when confronted by a nurse who smelled cannabis while he was a patient at the Bluestone Unit at Craigavon Hospital, a court was told.

Sebastian Kotula, aged 21, from Drumliss Court, Newry, was accused of possessing a Class B controlled drug on June 15, last year.

The Bluestone Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital. INPT28-216.

Prosecutor Ms Michelle Smyth told Craigavon Magistrates Court: “On June 15 last year at around 23.10, hours police were tasked to the Bluestone Unit at Craigavon Hospital where a staff nurse said she smelled a strong smell of suspected cannabis coming from the defendant’s room. Challenging him regarding the substance, the defendant then produced a bag of possibly between 10-12 grammes of herbal cannabis.”

She told the court the defendant then attended Lurgan police station in September last year admitting it was his and he was using it in an attempt to ‘self medicate’.

Kotula’s solicitor revealed the defendant was an inpatient in the Bluestone Unit to which District Judge Bernie Kelly asked why he was an inpatient. Ms Smyth said it was due to drug-induced psychosis.

The district judge said: “So to get help for drug induced psychosis he takes drugs with him?”

The court was told that the defendant claimed that there was drug misuse which led to a breakdown in his mental health and his family took him to Craigavon Hospital as ‘they couldn’t cope with him’.”

His solicitor reminded the court that he voluntarily handed over the drugs. She said: “He wasn’t fit to be interviewed at the time but went for a voluntary interview in September and made full admissions.”

She added that he has been struggling with drug issues and eventually returned to the family home but relapsed into substance abuse again and was admitted to Bluestone.

“Since that it has served as a wake up call to him. He has been engaging with Community Addictions to address his substance abuse,” she said, adding that despite having these issues since a teenager, the defendant is finally seeking professional help.

The district judge asked the defendant, who was attending the court online via his solicitor’s Fisher and Fisher office in Newry, how long he had been drug-free. He responded: “I haven’t. I still use.”

District Judge Kelly said: “That has to stop and I mean stop completely. It is illegal. He knows that’s illegal. He has been in court often enough. And despite the fact that this case has been adjourned for a pre-sentence report, he continues to do drugs, despite his attendance at Community Addiction and his relations with mental health.

"We all know, and we are not medically qualified, that if he stops drugs his mental health will improve exponentially.”

The district judge deferred sentencing to April 13 for an updated pre-sentence report.

She told the defendant: “There has to be no drugs from now on. If you do what I have asked you to do, I will find a way of sentencing you which does not result in the loss of your liberty. In other words, if you do what I have asked you to do, it will not result in you going to prison.”