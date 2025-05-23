A man told police he gave an "educational beatdown" to a man who had allegedly been verbally abusive to the defendant's grandfather.

Christopher William Weekes (32), of Mountcollyer Avenue in Belfast, is accused of assault and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a man outside a shop in Larne on April 19 this year.

A police officer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, it had been a "sustained, violent, attack".

The defendant had been seeking a bail variation to allow him to re-enter Larne but the application was refused by District Judge Nigel Broderick.

The case was adjourned to June 17.