Man told police he gave man an 'educational beatdown' in Larne

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 23rd May 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 19:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man told police he gave an "educational beatdown" to a man who had allegedly been verbally abusive to the defendant's grandfather.

Christopher William Weekes (32), of Mountcollyer Avenue in Belfast, is accused of assault and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a man outside a shop in Larne on April 19 this year.

A police officer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, it had been a "sustained, violent, attack".

The defendant had been seeking a bail variation to allow him to re-enter Larne but the application was refused by District Judge Nigel Broderick.

The case was adjourned to June 17.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice