Man told police he had kitchen knife to protect himself from ‘all paramilitaries’

A Tyrone man told police he had a kitchen knife in his coat pocket to protect himself against paramilitaries, Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 4th Jun 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 09:21 BST

Barry Kevin Morgan, (27), from Shanoch Close in Coalisland, admitted possessing the knife in a public place on March 12 this year.

Morgan was placed on Probation for 18 months and ordered to carry out 90 hours of community service.

Imposing the combination order, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it would give the defendant further assistance and give his "mother a break."

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped a car at approximately 2am on the Armagh Road, Moy, and detected a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

They carried out a search of two persons and the defendant produced a black-handled kitchen knife from his coat.

The lawyer said Morgan said he had the knife for his own protection from paramilitaries.

When asked by police which paramilitaries, the defendant said "all paramilitaries”.

Noel Dillon said the offence was admitted and explained Morgan suffered mental health difficulties and had become paranoid that he was being followed by paramilitaries.

Mr Dillon pointed out that the defendant's condition had been exacerbated by alcohol and the medication he was taking at the time.

Pleading for leniency, the lawyer stressed the defendant had cooperated with police at the checkpoint, and had complied fully with the preparation of the pre-sentence report.

