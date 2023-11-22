A man who admitted to police he had subjected his partner to "physical torture" has received a six months prison sentence, suspended for three years.

Leigh Martin (35), with an address listed as Roxhill in Randalstown, was sentenced for assault and causing criminal damage in May and June this year. In one incident he had bitten his then partner's hand and on another occasion he grabbed her "jaw" and squeezed tightly.

He damaged a door handle and had thrown a baby high chair causing a window to smash. The defendant had also lobbed a tin of Coke at a wall.

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was "disgusted" by his actions. He said the relationship is now over.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the behaviour was "absolutely unacceptable".

The judge said Martin had claimed to be "disgusted" by his actions. Judge Broderick added: "Well the court are disgusted with you. You assaulted the mother of your four children, biting her on the hand, grabbing her by the jaw; smashing windows."