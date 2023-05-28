Man told to stay off social media after pleading guilty to posting 'offensive messages' about another man on Facebook

A Portadown man, who pleaded guilty to persistent improper use of communications causing anxiety, has been given a four months jail term suspended for 18 months.

Ruairi Tennyson, aged 43, from Churchill Park in Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (May 26).

The case was dealt with at Craigavon Magistrates Court

Tennyson was accused of persistently sending messages via electronic communications to a man between May 14, 2022 and December 10, 2022.

District Judge Francis Rafferty was told that police received a report on November 29 last year from the victim who said he had received a message from the defendant of ‘an offensive and upsetting nature’.

The prosecutor said: “This occurred on May 14, 2022. The victim therefore blocked and deleted the defendant from social media. It was then over an eight-month period the defendant had messaged multiple people known to the victim telling them the victim was a rapist and other upsetting detail.

"The defendant is also alleged to have posted similar content on the wall of his Facebook profile naming the victim as a rapist.

"This has caused the victim and his greater family circle significant amounts of anxiety and stress. The injured party said he was fearful for his four-year-old son being approached and asked if his father was a rapist. Further to that, the injured party spent a spell in hospital in October last year and was still subjected to the messages posted on Facebook as he was contacted by his friend regarding the messages.

"Police arrested the defendant on December 11. He was interviewed on two occasions and made a no comment interview throughout. The victim has sought a restraining order from the court.”

Tennyson’s barrister Damien Halleron said: “The background to this is the unfortunate separation of Mr and Mrs Tennyson. Tennyson now accepts he should not have been posting that material anywhere. Tennyson has removed himself from social media completely.

"He is here with his brother and sister. His sister is his appropriate adult. He sustained a traumatic brain injury as a result of a road traffic accident in 2001 when he was 21 years of age and that has impaired his cognitive ability. There were reports that were directed satisfied Mr Tennyson was fit to plead and understand the nature of the charges,” said Mr Halleron, describing Tennyson as ‘a rather isolated individual due to his brain injury’.

District Judge Rafferty told Tennyson he was not to post anything on social media or anywhere about the injured party.

“Stay off social media because it’s not good for you and obviously not good for other people,” the defendant was warned.