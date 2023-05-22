Man took his gran's car without permission and vehicle ended up on its roof

A 19-year-old man who took his granny's car without permission put the vehicle on its roof in the Glens of Antrim.

After crashing at Glenariffe glen, Caolan McNaughton, of Carn-Neil Park, Waterfoot, had gone to the home of a friend and when he discovered key in a vehicle used it to go home, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told on Thursday (May 18).

The defendant admitted charges of aggravated taking of a vehicle; taking another vehicle without the consent of the owner and absence of insurance on November 27 last year.

A prosecutor said police received a report of a Citroen car on its roof at Glenariffe Road. Nobody was present when police arrived and it was established the defendant had taken the vehicle from his gran's address and the car had crashed.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence solicitor said the vehicle had crashed "towards the top of the glen".

The lawyer said the defendant had then gone to a friend's home where no one was present but the friend's mum's car was sitting with the keys "in the door" and McNaughton "drove home".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a clear record and he took into account the guilty pleas.

