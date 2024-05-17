Man tried to take car parked outside pharmacy in Magherafelt after telling owner he had flat tyre
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Stephen McDonagh, aged 30, whose address was given as c/o Simon Community NI, Trostan Avenue, Ballymena, pleaded guilty to attempted theft of a vehicle, valued £10,500 to £15,000, when he appeared by video link from Maghaberry Prison at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
The court heard the incident happened on Christmas Eve 2018, while the car was parked outside a pharmacy in Rainey Street, Magherafelt.
Prosecuting counsel said the injured party was sitting in the car when he was approached by McDonagh who tried to get into the car after telling him he had a flat tyre.
The lawyer said McDonagh managed to get into the vehicle but was removed and later arrested by the police.
A defence lawyer said the defendant is presently serving a custody sentence for other matters and asked the court to give him credit for entering a plea.
She explained he had been at his sister’s house and had been wandering around the streets.
The lawyer said it was an opportunistic attempt to take the vehicle which clearly would never have succeeded.
"He has taken a very pragmatic approach to this matter and entered a plea as he wants to get all matters dealt with and begin with a clean sheet,” she said.
She added that the defendant was due to be released from custody at the end of October, and asked the court not to interfere with his release date.