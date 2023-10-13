Man used vehicle in 'dangerous condition' on motorway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around midday on Thursday March 2 this year a section of the wheel liner at the front offside of a Peugeot vehicle was coming off. When police stopped and spoke to Gary Nicholl (25), of Whitesides Road near Randalstown, a "number of defects" were found on the vehicle.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the vehicle was "riding so low that the front wheels were striking the wheel liners causing them to melt and this lead to the offside one to be torn off".
Advertisement
Advertisement
When the wheels were on full lock they were also making contact with the vehicle. The vehicle also had an insecure battery and defective indicators, window wipers and horn. Licence plates were in an incorrect form and the MOT had expired.
The defendant admitted charges of using a vehicle in a dangerous condition; absence of MOT and having an incorrect registration mark.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was not the first time the defendant had a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Regarding the latest case the judge told Nicholl: "The car sounds as if it was not just a danger to you driving it but also to any other road users."
The judge said the charges don't carry penalty points as he fined the defendant £400.