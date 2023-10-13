Police spotted a piece of a vehicle coming loose as it was being driven at the M22 motorway near Antrim town.

Around midday on Thursday March 2 this year a section of the wheel liner at the front offside of a Peugeot vehicle was coming off. When police stopped and spoke to Gary Nicholl (25), of Whitesides Road near Randalstown, a "number of defects" were found on the vehicle.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the vehicle was "riding so low that the front wheels were striking the wheel liners causing them to melt and this lead to the offside one to be torn off".

When the wheels were on full lock they were also making contact with the vehicle. The vehicle also had an insecure battery and defective indicators, window wipers and horn. Licence plates were in an incorrect form and the MOT had expired.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The defendant admitted charges of using a vehicle in a dangerous condition; absence of MOT and having an incorrect registration mark.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was not the first time the defendant had a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Regarding the latest case the judge told Nicholl: "The car sounds as if it was not just a danger to you driving it but also to any other road users."