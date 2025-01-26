A general view of Antrim Area Hospital. Image: Google

A man used a vehicle to block in his ex-partner's vehicle at Antrim Area Hospital, a court was told.

Richard McKeown (37), of Muckamore Garden Village in Antrim town, was sentenced for breaching a Non-Molestation Order in relation to August 16 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that after finding her vehicle blocked in the defendant approached and tried to stop her walking away and began to shout and swear.

The woman returned to the vehicle later and the defendant ran towards her shouting and swearing and grabbed towards her causing a "minor" cut to her hand.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had "issues of impulsivity" and is "very remorseful".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said they would have been "very frightening" incidents and handed down a four months prison term, suspended for two years.