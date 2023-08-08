A man who used a wheelbarrow to transport containers of diesel he had stolen from a local haulage firm has been given a six-month jail term.

Laurentiu Chile, a Romanian national aged 29, from Corcrain Avenue, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison on Friday where he pleaded guilty to burglary and three counts of theft.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that on March 10 this year, Anfield Transport in Carn reported to police that two men had entered the premises and taken 300 litres of diesel from a parked lorry. Then on March 12,Crust and Crumb in Portadown reported that two men entered their premises and stole an iPhone from the canteen.

On March 13 the same two men were seen walking towards Anfield Transport carrying several containers and are reported to have taken 1,000 litres of diesel. CCTV captured the diesel being placed into the containers and transported away using a wheelbarrow.

On March 20, Anfield Transport contacted police again stating the two men were on their property. Police attended and located the defendant hiding under a lorry and he was arrested.

Chile’s barrister Conor Lunny told the court that “the offences are particularly nasty in the current climate when people are struggling”.

Mr Lunny added: “I also accept that by virtue of the fact he went back a second time, there is clearly an element of pre-meditation on his behalf and I accept both those aggravating features.”

He asked the court to give his client maximum credit for his guilty plea. “He has been on remand since the date of apprehension from March 22 which is four-and-a-half months real time and the equivalent of a nine-month sentence already served.

"He is a Romanian national who hadn’t actually long been in the jurisdiction when he committed these offences,” said Mr Lunny. District Judge Bernie Kelly responded: “That means he must be illegal.” Mr Lunny said: “He may well be. I didn’t take that specific instruction. He hadn’t been working. He hasn’t any real family ties. He was the only one of the two men identified and arrested.”

District Judge Kelly said: “These are obviously very serious offences. I appreciate he has entered a plea of guilty for which he is entitled to credit and he has already spent quite a lengthy period of time on remand. He is entitled to have the benefit of that reflected in his sentence. He has no previous record in this jurisdiction.

"Nevertheless I am bound to certify these offences as so serious there is only one penalty I can impose,” said the district judge, imposing six months custody on each of the charges all to run concurrently with each other. There was also a compensation order in the amount of £1,891.