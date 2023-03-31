Man walks free after getting six months jail term for attacking girlfriend and her cat

A Lurgan man has walked free from prison after getting a six months jail term for attempting to strangle his girlfriend and kicking her cat causing it serious injuries.

Jordan Russell, (26), from Union Street, was accused of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

On Wednesday (March 29) a prosecuting lawyer, told Craigavon Magistrates Court that on October 17 2021 police received a report from the injured party’s mother. She told police she had received a text from her daughter requesting police attendance at her address in Union Street, Lurgan ‘immediately’.

The injured party was ‘evasive’ towards police when they arrived saying she was unsure why police had received a call from her mother and stated she was in the property alone and nothing had occurred.

Police were suspicious and suspected the injured party was not telling the full story. After some time she provided a full account which was captured on footage.

The lawyer told the court: “The defendant had effectively lost the plot on finding that the kitten had defecated in the hallway of their home. She could hear the defendant behaving aggressively towards the kitten and she heard the kitten screech out as if it was in pain. She said the defendant was shouting at the kitten ‘breathe, Sammy, breathe’.”

When she came downstairs the kitten wasn’t breathing and had a visible head trauma which she tried to deal with, the court heard. Police asked to see the kitten and found it in a ‘dishevelled’ state in a downstairs bathroom.

The kitten had obvious head trauma, it couldn’t stand and was soaking wet but was still breathing and still alive at that stage. An emergency vet was contacted and the cat was provisionally assessed as having a fractured hind leg, head trauma and suffering shock symptoms. The veterinary assessment of the injuries were recorded on body worn video footage and the vet said he believed the injuries were caused by a ‘striking’ or ‘kicking’ the kitten.

The injured party attended the police station and police were concerned as she continued to present as ‘vulnerable and timid’. She said she was scared to make a statement, however two days later she contacted police and said she did wish to make a statement.

"On this date her statement covered the issues with the kitten. She went on to allege the defendant had assaulted her on four occasions. She stated that between October 11 and 16 the defendant had hit her repeatedly to the head and face area resulting in black eye and between these dates the defendant had choked her twice to the point where she did lose consciousness at her home address.”

The prosecutor told the court that on Friday, October 22, Russell was at the Bluestone Unit in Craigavon being treated.

“However due to his volatile behaviour staff had phoned police requesting that he be removed. He was arrested and taken to Lurgan Custody Suite,” the prosecutor said.

Russell’s barrister Damien Halleron said: “Clearly both offences of a domestic nature and offences involving animals attach some degree of notoriety and are dealt with severely by the courts and Mr Russell accepts that.”

Mr Halleron said: “I think it was agreed by everyone that this was a volatile relationship. He accepts there were arguments to and fro, that drugs and alcohol were involved and it was clearly a toxic environment which Mr Russell realises was not healthy for these individuals and the relationship is at an end.”

The barrister revealed that the cat was not euthanised and made a full recovery.

"We are dealing with a young man who has struggled with his mental health from he was a child, who struggled with outbursts of anger from he was a child and known to social services while a teenager,” he said, adding that Russell is not originally from this jurisdiction but came here with his mother from the south of England a number of years ago.

Mr Halleron reminded the court that Russell was refused bail on his first appearance in this matter, remanded in custody in October and not released until the January of the next year (2022) and that was on the basis that Russell would leave the jurisdiction to live with his father in England, which he did.

"He has returned to Northern Ireland now with a view to having this matter resolved. His mother has registered him with a GP here and he has forthcoming appointments.”

Mr Halleron revealed that Russell took an accidental overdose and his mother was told he only had a five percent chance of survival. This, said his barrister, has served as a wake-up call and he has resolved to face these charges and accept his culpability.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, addressing the defendant said: “Normally at this stage in any case, particularly one with such serious charges, I would order a pre-sentence report.”

She explained she would not order such a report as he had already served the equivalent of a six-month sentence on remand.

“It is my view you should get the credit for that time,” she said.

"These offences reach the top end of seriousness in terms of assaults on a human being and indeed the cruelty to the cat, so they automatically cross the custody threshold,” said the district judge, adding that the defendant deserves credit for his guilty plea.

For the two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm, he was sentenced to six months in prison each with an attached £25 Offender Levy to the first charge.

For causing the unnecessary suffering to the cat he received a jail term of four months. All three sentences are to run concurrently.