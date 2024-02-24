Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit arrested the 22-year-old man on an extradition warrant issued by Spanish authorities for murder.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit confirmed that officers from Lurgan Local Policing Team worked with the National Crime Agency and Spanish authorities to track the wanted person down to an address in the Craigavon area on Friday night.

"He will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast on Sunday, February 25.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit have arrested a 22-year-old man on an extradition warrant issued by Spanish authorities for murder. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

"This arrest is good example of how our Local Policing Teams are able to identify and arrest those wanted internationally,” added Serg Davey.